Road project closes Skeels Avenue between London Road and Mall Drive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Motorists are navigating the Mall Drive area of Eau Claire as a busy intersection is currently closed.
The intersection of Mall Drive and Skeels Avenue closed to traffic starting Monday. Construction had already closed part of Mall Drive north of the intersection for the past few weeks.
Drivers are encouraged to use Henry Avenue to the north and Hamilton Avenue to the south to access businesses on the east side of Mall Drive.
Businesses on Skeels Avenue between London Road and Mall Drive are accessible, but Skeels is closed to through traffic.
According to the Eau Claire Engineering Department, the intersection will remain closed until Monday, September 18