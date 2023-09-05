Road work near McDonough Park set to start Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Road work is set to begin on six blocks in the North Hill neighborhood.
Starting Tuesday construction will start on Omaha Street, between Putnam and McDonough Streets. Balcom Street between Omaha and the train tracks will also be worked on.
During construction, the existing asphalt surface will be removed and replaced. There will be a sanitary sewer and water main installation and work on water services and storm sewers.
Omaha Street crosses Centre Street, which is the only road that will get drivers to McDonough Park. City officials said they are going to try to keep access to the park open throughout construction.
The project is anticipated to be done on October 27. Click here for more details.