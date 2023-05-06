Road work set to begin on S. Hastings Way near Target

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Road construction could hamper your shopping plans starting soon in Eau Claire.
A stretch of South Hastings Way will be closed starting Monday. This is the service road that runs along U.S. 53 near Robbin's Elementary School to Target, Menards and Aldi.
Widening the road is among the planned changes. Curb and gutter will also be installed, as well as adding a bike and pedestrian path.
The project starts Monday and is expected to finish July 10. You can learn more about the project by clicking here.