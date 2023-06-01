Roadwork begins in Randall Park neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two road projects are happening on residential streets near downtown which will be going on for several weeks.
Work began on Hudson Street earlier this week between Second and Third Avenues. There, construction will consist of removing then installing a new sanitary sewer and water main.
One block over on Broadway Street, roadwork is set to begin Friday, June 2. That will be happening between First and Third Avenues. On Broadway Street, crews will also be doing sanitary sewer and water main work.
Work on Hudson Street is expected to finish on July 21. Work on Broadway is expected to be completed on August 11.
