Roadwork begins on several blocks of Chippewa Street, Seventh Avenue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Roadwork is underway near Water Street that will continue for the next two months.
The construction is on Chippewa Street from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue — as well as on Seventh Avenue from Chippewa Street to Broadway Street.
The work will include removing and putting in new asphalt surfaces, curb, gutter, and driveway approaches. Crews will also install a new sanitary sewer and watermain.
The project began on Monday and has an anticipated completion date of September 29. Click here for more information.