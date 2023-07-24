 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN UNTIL
NOON ON TUESDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory includes all of Wisconsin except the far
southwest.

In west central Wisconsin, the following counties are included in
the Air Quality Alert. Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Roadwork begins on several blocks of Chippewa Street, Seventh Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Street Road Closed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Roadwork is underway near Water Street that will continue for the next two months. 

The construction is on Chippewa Street from Fifth Avenue to Seventh Avenue — as well as on Seventh Avenue from Chippewa Street to Broadway Street. 

The work will include removing and putting in new asphalt surfaces, curb, gutter, and driveway approaches. Crews will also install a new sanitary sewer and watermain. 

The project began on Monday and has an anticipated completion date of September 29. Click here for more information.

Roadwork area

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you