Roadwork on Barland, Chaucey streets to begin Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Road work is set to begin Monday on two east hill neighborhood streets.
According to the Eau Claire Engineering Department, the construction will include removing existing asphalt surface, doing work on the sanitary sewer, water main and storm sewer, and then adding a new asphalt surface. They also plan to replace the sidewalks.
This work will happen on Chauncey Street from Emery Street to Woodland Avenue, and on Barland Street from McGraw and Chauncy Streets.
The city anticipates finishing the project by the end of July. For mor information about the project you can call the engineering department at (715) 839-4934. You can also find more details by clicking here.