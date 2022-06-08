Rockin' For Reach: battle of the bands raising money for people with disabilities

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Wednesday night, three bands went head to head at The Brewing Projekt fundraising for the nonprofit, Reach Inc.
Reach Inc. works directly with people with disabilities, through programming that helps them find employment or provides childcare.
Three local bands played Wednesday night: Parker Reed and the Lucid Dreamers, Weapons of Brass Destruction, and Uncommon Denominator. To donate at Rockin' For Reach, people could vote for their favorite band: one ballot cost one dollar.
There was also a silent auction featuring prizes like Brewers tickets, gift baskets, and a football signed by the Green Bay Packers.
"All of that is to support our wonderful programming," said Molly Dove, development coordinator at Reach Inc. "At its core, Reach is an organization providing opportunities to people with disabilities so they can enjoy this community just like anyone else."
Their goal, by Wednesday, was to raise $20,000 for the organization. Right before the fundraiser, they had already reached $13,000.
CEO Anne Woolever said last year, they held a virtual karaoke fundraiser. This year, they moved to the live event at The Brewing Projekt, and hope to continue Rockin' For Reach annually.