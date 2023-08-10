Roosevelt opens new playground for kids, community members

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you want to check out Eau Claire's newest playground you can swing by Roosevelt Elementary.
The school installed the new playground this summer as part of a two-phase project. Roosevelt Elementary Principal Ben Dallman said phase one focused on getting new equipment for students.
During recess kids can enjoy playing on the swings and using the climbing and spinning equipment.
Dallman said the impact of the new playground goes beyond school grounds.
"We want our kids active, we want our kids excited to play outside. This is a great avenue to do that and it's just great. We're definitely a neighborhood community, most of our students are within walking or biking distance so that works really well for our community," he said.
Dallman said the playground project began two years ago. He said the second phase aims to update outdated and failing equipment for the other playground at the school.
The first phase had a price tag of $61,000. The total cost of both phases is $110,000. He said renovations on the other playground are expected to be completed next summer.