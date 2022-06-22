Royal Credit Union cuts the ribbon on new downtown branch near historic Uniroyal building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Royal Credit Union's new downtown branch is officially open for business. The office is moving from it's old downtown location on Bellinger street to 455 east Madison street.
The new branch is located a mile up the road from the old Uniroyal tire plant, which was key in the founding of the Royal Credit Union
The new office includes increased accessibility features and technology enhancement.
"The layout and the design are much more intuitive for our members when they walk in," said Brandon Riechers, President and CEO of RCU. "It's a much smaller footprint, so certainly that makes it much more efficient as well"
There is also a new statue in front of the building on the corner of Madison and Barstow, which was designed by local artist Dan Ingersoll. The statue was commissioned by RCU, and has lots of symbolization in it, including 100 coins representing the 100 first members of the credit union.
For the last 20 years, RCU has had it's headquarters in downtown Eau Claire.