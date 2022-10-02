Sacred Heart Hospital hosts Blessing of the Animals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital had some four-legged visitors on Sunday.
The hospital in Eau Claire held the annual Blessing of the Animals service in honor of the Feast Day of Saint Francis of Assisi. Francis is the patron saint of animals.
Community members brought pets of all shapes and sizes to be blessed. The animals gathered outside the Sacred Heart Chapel and hospital clergy prayed over the animals to bless them with health and safety.
Chloe, a local golden retriever, received her blessing as she goes through cancer treatments. Chloe’s owner, Pat Rumpel, said the service is a special way to help a special dog.
"She loves kids and if there's a kid in a stroller or something she has to go over there with them and kiss them and stuff," Rumpel said. "We have grandchildren, too, that she likes to spend a lot of time with. Goldens are the best, I swear."
Chloe also works as a therapy dog at local hospitals and colleges and has attended the annual service since she was a puppy.
In addition to hosting the Blessing of the Animals service, Sacred Heart encourages people to donate to local animal shelters during the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi celebrations.