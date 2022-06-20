 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast and west
central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Safe Kids. Safe Communities.: ECPD teaching parents how to talk to children about safety

  • Updated
  • 0
police

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been worried about the safety of children in the Chippewa Valley, you're not alone. That's why the Eau Claire Police Department said it's important for parents to know how to speak to their kids about staying cautious.

The department will be giving presentations to parents on Thursday night, where they will learn what their kids are taught by school resource officers, how to talk to them about strangers, strategies for having "potentially difficult conversations" about online activity, and how cases that involve internet crimes against kids are handled, which they said is more important now than ever.

"It's absolutely necessary," said Jake Olson, a detective speaking at Thursday's event. "We've seen an uptick in these types of cases not only locally, but statewide as well. Regrettably, most of these cases are preventable with the proper training and knowledge."

That's why Kayla Rick, a mom of two children in the Eau Claire school system, said she feels parents should be on the same page as law enforcement. After the recent murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls, she learned from talking to her friends and family that many parents felt like they didn't know what they should be teaching their kids about safety.

Working through Infinity Cares, a nonprofit where Rick volunteers her time, she brought the idea of educating those parents to the police, who were excited to take it on.

"We're really just hoping to empower parents with the best, up-to-date resources and tools to be able to talk to their children at home," Rick said. "Specifically knowing that public school children get some of this information from counselors and officers in their school, I just thought it'd be best that parents hear that information directly and can be reinforcing and directly teaching those same things at home." 

Officers will also be holding a Q&A during Thursday's presentations. Voluntary donations to the Eau Claire Police Department Community Fund will be collected as well.

"Safe Kids. Safe Communities." is this Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Click here to register for a spot.

