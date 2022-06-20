Safe Kids. Safe Communities.: ECPD teaching parents how to talk to children about safety

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've been worried about the safety of children in the Chippewa Valley, you're not alone. That's why the Eau Claire Police Department said it's important for parents to know how to speak to their kids about staying cautious.
The department will be giving presentations to parents on Thursday night, where they will learn what their kids are taught by school resource officers, how to talk to them about strangers, strategies for having "potentially difficult conversations" about online activity, and how cases that involve internet crimes against kids are handled, which they said is more important now than ever.
"It's absolutely necessary," said Jake Olson, a detective speaking at Thursday's event. "We've seen an uptick in these types of cases not only locally, but statewide as well. Regrettably, most of these cases are preventable with the proper training and knowledge."
That's why Kayla Rick, a mom of two children in the Eau Claire school system, said she feels parents should be on the same page as law enforcement. After the recent murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls, she learned from talking to her friends and family that many parents felt like they didn't know what they should be teaching their kids about safety.
Working through Infinity Cares, a nonprofit where Rick volunteers her time, she brought the idea of educating those parents to the police, who were excited to take it on.
"We're really just hoping to empower parents with the best, up-to-date resources and tools to be able to talk to their children at home," Rick said. "Specifically knowing that public school children get some of this information from counselors and officers in their school, I just thought it'd be best that parents hear that information directly and can be reinforcing and directly teaching those same things at home."
Officers will also be holding a Q&A during Thursday's presentations. Voluntary donations to the Eau Claire Police Department Community Fund will be collected as well.
"Safe Kids. Safe Communities." is this Thursday from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Click here to register for a spot.