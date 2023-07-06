Sale of 'problematic' Regency Inn falls through, city to resume 'enforcement action'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another sale has fallen through for the Regency Inn, a hotel the city of Eau Claire has been seeking to close since 2020.
In a statement sent to News 18, the hotel's litigation attorney Tim O'brien said he can confirm the proposed purchase agreement has been terminated by the purchasers.
He said this happened within the purchaser's "due diligence period" so the buyer is not required to provide a specific reason for terminating the purchase agreement.
O'Brien says there is no specific time for completion of a sale, and that the property is being actively marketed.
There have been efforts to close the hotel on Hastings Way since December 2020 when the city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit against the business. The lawsuit used phrases like "a well-known den of illegal activity," "worst hotel in the city of Eau Claire" and "a nuisance." It also called it "one of the most problematic properties in our area." The hotel's owner denied these allegations.
In the past three year, there have been other sales that have fallen through, including one that would have turned the building into apartments.
As for the lawsuit, city attorney Stephen Nick told News 18 "the City’s lawsuit is to ensure that while operated as a hotel it is as safe facility for guests, neighboring businesses, and our community. The current owner has failed to invest the time and resources to maintain a safe business and temporary residence for his guests. Our enforcement action will continue until the public and personal safety issues are fully resolved."
According to the sale flyer, the property is for sale for $1.6 million.