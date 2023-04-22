Sam Davey Elementary students clean up their school

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some young students helped out in a city-wide cleanup on Saturday for Earth Day.
Students from Sam Davey Elementary School cleaned up the outdoor areas of their school. There was also chalk available so that students could write positive Earth Day messages around the school.
"I think it's great that kids get to come out to their school and take pride in cleaning it up and making it look better," said Shelly Reynolds, partnership coordinator at Sam Davey Elementary. "I think kids get excited about when their school looks better and they can take pride in where they go to school."
The school is also planning to install a garden in the next few months.