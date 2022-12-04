Santas trade in sleighs for bikes and pedal through downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Here comes Santa Clause right down Santa Clause Lane — or at least down Water Street in Eau Claire.
If you saw a Santa, or a few, in downtown Eau Claire on Sunday you might have noticed he traded in his sleigh for a bike.
Bikers of all ages donned their red suits, elf costumes, and ugly Christmas sweaters and took to the streets for Eau Claire's first Santa Cycle Rampage.
The Santas started in Phoenix Park and biked a six mile loop through downtown and Water St.
Throughout the day over 50 Christmas-clad bikers pedaled the route
One of the festive bikers, Mike Leaf, said the ride is a fun way to spread Christmas cheer while also staying active in the cold season.
"I think its just a great thing to bring biking out, you can still do it in the winter if you're smart and there's events for everybody," Leaf said.
Leaf also said he hopes the ride can become a yearly event for more people to dress up and participate in the future.
The Cycling Rampage was originally scheduled for Saturday morning but was moved to Sunday afternoon because of cold temperatures and slippery roads.