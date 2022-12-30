 Skip to main content
Saturday is the last day to vote in the Sculpture Tour

  • Updated
  • 0
sculpture tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You have just one more day to vote for your favorite sculpture displayed during the 2022 Eau Claire Sculpture Tour.

Voting for this year's people choice winner ends on December 31, so make sure your vote counts. Click here to vote. The winning sculpture becomes part of Eau Claire's permanent collection.

The Eau Claire Sculpture Tour is already looking ahead to its next season and is accepting new artist submissions. A $1,000 stipend is awarded for each selected sculpture.

New artist submissions are open until next Friday, January 6. Click here for information on submitting your sculpture.

