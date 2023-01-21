(WQOW) - Saturday's local scores
Women's WIAC hockey
UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 1
Women's WIAC basketball
UW-Eau Claire 64, UW-La Crosse 60 (overtime)
UW-Oshkosh 75, UW-Stout 73
Men's WIAC basketball
UW-Oshkosh 83, UW-Stout 72
WIAC wrestling
UW-Eau Claire 18, UW-Platteville 14
Girls high school basketball
Blair-Taylor 69, Elmwood/Plum City 33 - Steien (BT): 28 points; Thompson (BT): 18 points
Boys high school swimming/diving
Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire Alliance
1. Hudson, 460
2. Eau Claire Alliance, 351
3. Superior, 220
4. Menomonie, 124
5. Chippewa Falls, 99
6. Wisconsin Rapids, 96
7. Marshfield, 27
Full results below: