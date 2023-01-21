 Skip to main content
Saturday's local scores

  • Updated
  • 0
Women's WIAC hockey

UW-Eau Claire 6, UW-Stevens Point 1

Women's WIAC basketball

UW-Eau Claire 64, UW-La Crosse 60 (overtime)

UW-Oshkosh 75, UW-Stout 73

Men's WIAC basketball

UW-Oshkosh 83, UW-Stout 72

WIAC wrestling

UW-Eau Claire 18, UW-Platteville 14

Girls high school basketball

Blair-Taylor 69, Elmwood/Plum City 33 - Steien (BT): 28 points; Thompson (BT): 18 points

Boys high school swimming/diving

Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire Alliance

1. Hudson, 460

2. Eau Claire Alliance, 351

3. Superior, 220

4. Menomonie, 124

5. Chippewa Falls, 99

6. Wisconsin Rapids, 96

7. Marshfield, 27

Full results below:

Download PDF Husky Invite results

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.