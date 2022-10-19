Sawdust City Sounds streaming musical artists with connection to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s not just the written word getting everyone at the library buzzing. Sawdust City Sounds is a library program bringing local music to local ears.
Sawdust City Sounds is an online music streaming platform showcasing and shares current local music, though artists don’t need to be from or based in the Chippewa Valley. Artists who play locally regularly are also eligible.
The library's goal for the project is to help new audiences discover all of the great music with strong connections to the Chippewa Valley.
"That's what music is about, is really communicating, and it doesn't have to be through words," Anna Zook, a curator at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library, said. "It could be just through instrumentation. Somebody adds a voice or an instrument to a track and we all step aside and say, 'Oh, we would maybe never have used the instrument that way, but that was really creative.'"
Music from 57 artists and 72 albums is already available to the public for streaming anytime. All you need is access to the internet and a web browser to access it. Those with a local library account can not only listen online, but download music as well. There is no cost to use the platform.
The library is still seeking artist submissions, and hopes to add up to 25 new artists this fall. The current deadline for submission is the end of October.
Details on how to submit music can be found here.