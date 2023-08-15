Scholarship fund created in memory of Justin Vue

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who died in the Chippewa River earlier this month is being remembered with a memorial scholarship at his alma mater.
UW-Eau Claire announced Tuesday a foundation scholarship fund was created in Justin Tubyeej Vue's memory. Vue was an alumnus who graduated in 2019.
The Justin Tubyeej Vue Memorial Fund is intended to provide scholarships through the UWEC Multicultural Student Services office.
"He always had a strong sense of justice and doing the right thing, especially when no one was watching," his brother Andrew told News 18. "At UWEC, his time there, he was a very strong advocate for students of color, especially Hmong students."
According to the university, Vue’s father Charles was the first Hmong person to graduate from UW-Eau Claire and was associate director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs when he retired in 2022.
If you are interested in donating to the scholarship fund, you can do so online by clicking here. Donors can select 'Justin Tubyeej Vue Memorial Fund (2962)' in the section asking, “What would you like your donation to support?”
Donations also can be mailed to: Justin Tubyeej Memorial Fund, UW-Eau Claire Foundation, 127 Roosevelt Ave., P.O. Box 1208, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1208.