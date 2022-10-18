School bus safety week: Drivers urge public to watch out for 'Big Yellow'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Every day, school bus drivers in Eau Claire report that when their flashing red lights are on and the stop sign is out, people are still going around them illegally.
On this school bus safety week, bus drivers are sending the reminder to look out for their big yellow buses
"For the general motoring public, it’s [critical] to know that when big yellow is out there, that stop sign comes out, even if there’s a mechanical issue and the sign doesn’t come out, you still have to stop," David Myers, the safety director at Student Transit in Eau Claire, said. "If those upper red warning lights are on, you must stop.”
Myers said about 50 reports have been filed so far this fall for illegal bus passing — a number he said would be much higher if drivers could catch plates and descriptions every time it happens.
“We’ve been so lucky that we’ve had no major accidents," Myers said. "We do not want to have that outside injury, that outside accident. It’s happened close by in other districts. That’s the one thing we absolutely do not want.”
Erin Schick, a driver with over 20 years of experience and one of Student Transit's instructors, said school bus drivers have to take defensive driving to a whole new level to protect their riders.
“I’m looking for people cutting in front of me. I’m looking for people not paying attention, on their phones," Schick explained. "If I let a kid off [the bus] and they [other drivers] aren’t paying attention they could hit a kid.”
Schick also stressed how parents and riders waiting at the bus stop can help avoid the unthinkable.
“They need to stay on the side of the road, not play in the middle of the road, and they need to wait for me or any driver to come up and stop, not come up to the bus,” Schick added.
Good behavior inside the bus can also go a long way towards helping drivers focus on their job. Schick encourages her riders to follow the “See something. Say something” rule.
“[If riders are] getting hit or kicked or harassed -- anything like that. I need to know.”
If you would like to report someone driving irresponsibly around a school bus, you can notify the Student Transit Safety Director or reach out to local law enforcement. Be prepared to give the plate number, make and model of the vehicle and a description of the driver.