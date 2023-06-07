School lunch debt increases for ECASD

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After two years of free school lunches, the Eau Claire Area School District now has to grapple with lunch debt.
This school year marked the first year since the 2019-2020 academic year without federal COVID-19 relief programs that shouldered the lunch debt and allowed every child to eat in school.
Abby Johnson, executive director of business services for the ECASD, said this year's debt is approximately $4,000, which is higher than the yearly debts pre-COVID that were typically between $1,000-$2,000. Despite the increased debt this year, officials have no plans to turn away kids during lunch.
"One of our goals is we know that we want to feed our children and so we don't want to turn anyone away because we know it's also harder to learn if you're hungry and so we do our very best," Johnson said.
To pay off the debt, the school district usually has enough in donations from the community, but it can use its general budget for any remaining balance. Johnson said that several local businesses and organizations have donated to help offset the cost of the lunch debt. For families this summer, the school district offers free breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday starting June 12. To see hours and locations, click here.