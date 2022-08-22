Schumacher: It's time for UWEC to win more football games

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Blugolds Director of Athletic Dan Schumacher has his football coach's back, but also believes it's time for him to take the next step.
"I have high expectations. It's time. It's time for the for the program to take another step," Schumacher said Monday during the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's fall sports media day.
Wesley Beschorner, who is beginning his third season, and fourth year as head coach, said his team is not phased by added pressure to win more games this season.
"Pressure is a privilege. We like that. That's why you do this job," he said. "I think our guys, and I know our guys, enjoy it. They've been practicing really hard and proving to us that we can trust them to go out and win."
UWEC has six home games this season, including the season opener on September 3 against Loras College.
The Blugolds have not had a winning season since 2009 under Todd Glaser. It has finished 3-7 both seasons under Beschorner.