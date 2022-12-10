Sciarrino's OT goal sends Pointers past Blugolds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dawson Sciarrino scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men's hockey team capped a weekend sweep of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Saturday with a 3-2 win.
The Pointers (8-1-3, 6-0-0 WIAC) are tied atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with the University of Wisconsin-Superior (9-4, 5-2 WIAC) at 16 points.
UWEC (7-5, 3-3 WIAC) and the University of Wisconsin-Stout are tied for third with nine points as teams reach the holiday break.
After a scoreless first period, the Blugolds found the first tally on Quinn Green's goal at the 3:14 mark of the second period.
UWSP responded with a goal from Cody Moline at 13:28, evening the score before the second intermission.
Conor Witherspoon, after recording a hat-trick in the second period Friday night, scored at 4:01 of the third period to give the Pointers a 2-1 lead.
UWEC rallied to tie the game at 18:04 on Leo Bacallao's goal.