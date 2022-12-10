 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sciarrino's OT goal sends Pointers past Blugolds

  • Updated
  • 0
121022 UWSP UWEC mhky Dawson Sciarrino game winner

UW-Stevens Point's Dawson Sciarrino scored the game-winning goal in overtime Saturday as the Pointers topped the Blugolds 3-2 at Hobbs Ice Arena.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dawson Sciarrino scored the game-winning goal in overtime and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point men's hockey team capped a weekend sweep of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Saturday with a 3-2 win.

The Pointers (8-1-3, 6-0-0 WIAC) are tied atop the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings with the University of Wisconsin-Superior (9-4, 5-2 WIAC) at 16 points.

UWEC (7-5, 3-3 WIAC) and the University of Wisconsin-Stout are tied for third with nine points as teams reach the holiday break.

After a scoreless first period, the Blugolds found the first tally on Quinn Green's goal at the 3:14 mark of the second period.

UWSP responded with a goal from Cody Moline at 13:28, evening the score before the second intermission.

Conor Witherspoon, after recording a hat-trick in the second period Friday night, scored at 4:01 of the third period to give the Pointers a 2-1 lead.

UWEC rallied to tie the game at 18:04 on Leo Bacallao's goal.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you