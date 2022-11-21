Seasonal train exhibit to open on Black Friday, fundraiser for Friends of the Library

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Antique trains will soon be chugging at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library this week.
The 448 square foot layout will include original, metal toy trains from 1906 to 1940. Three trains will run at all times and the layout will be decorated for the season.
The Standard Gauge Module Association of Eau Claire is still getting everything ready and will operate the exhibit.
All of the proceeds will go to Friends of the Library, a small nonprofit located on the bottom floor of the library.
Its whole mission is to encourage literacy, development, and discovery through the use of the library.
73-year-old Standard Gauge volunteer Chuck Lindvig said he's loved toy trains since he was five, and he believes families will enjoy them as well.
"Eau Claire has a lot of things going on, but there are not a whole lot of things going on where everyone in the family can be involved," said Lindvig. "And something like this, children, parents, and grandparents can all come together and all have a really good time."
Once up and running, night trains with lighted cars will be available on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, along with a Norwegian troll.
Patrons can also participate in a scavenger hunt every time the exhibit is open.
The exhibit opens on Black Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and runs through New Year's Eve on level three in the Riverview Room.
Admission is free for children ages four and under, $2 for kids five to 17, and $5 for adults.