Second Eau Claire bottling plant hearing to be held at City Hall today

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Residents have a chance to voice their opinion on the proposed Niagara bottling plant ahead of the Eau Claire City Council vote on the proposal.
The public hearing, which starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, is the second community discussion about the plant.
Last week, hydrology experts, sustainability advocates, business owners and city government presented their thoughts and research, both on the plant's economic impact to the city and its environmental impact on our community.
Niagara Bottling is planning to build a plant in Eau Claire that would use a little less than 5-percent of the city's daily water supply. They would be the second-largest water user in Eau Claire, with Nestle being the largest.
Niagara wants to built the 500,000 square foot plan in the Gateway Northwest Business Park, which is on the city's northwest side. They estimate it will create 58 full-time positions and pay around $1 million annually to the city in property taxes.
A rally against the vote is also set for today. Residents opposing the bottling plant will meet at the steps of City Hall at 6 p.m.