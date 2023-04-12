Sen. Baldwin addresses workforce shortage during visit to Eau Claire

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin and Minnesota... Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting water in their basements. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 773.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 774.4 feet on 04/10/2001. &&