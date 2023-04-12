Sen. Baldwin addresses workforce shortage during visit to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin visited the Chippewa Valley Technical College Wednesday to talk about the workforce shortage.
Baldwin held a roundtable discussion with members of other technical colleges to hear how they are dealing with the workforce shortage. After the roundtable discussion, Baldwin toured the CVTC building. Stops included the dental clinic, ultrasound lab and radiology department.
She said funding technical college programs are crucial for addressing the workforce shortage.
"These are great paying jobs, often union jobs that are going to bring prosperity to Wisconsin families and Wisconsin communities," Baldwin said.
CVTC was one of four colleges awarded a $4.9 million grant to invest in training and workforce development.
Baldwin said one challenge facing the workforce is students not getting the skills needed to succeed after graduation. She says the grant money will help recruit technical colleges around the state to provide students the proper skills.