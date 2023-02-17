Sen. Baldwin visit highlights $1.6 million PFAS remediation funding for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Wisconsin lawmaker paid a visit to the Chippewa Valley Friday.
Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Eau Claire Water Treatment Facility with city officials.
During her visit, she highlighted that she helped secure more than $1.6 million in federal funding for PFAS remediation in Eau Claire's drinking water.
High concentrations of PFAS can increase the risk of cancer, thyroid, and heart issues.
"I came here to learn the novel ways and the really smart ways in which Eau Claire and its utilities are confronting this. I've learned a lot from the presentation, from the tour of the plant right here, and also the future plans," Baldwin said.
Eau Claire officials said the $1.6 million coupled with the $3 million the city set aside in the capital improvement plan would help pay for carbon vessels.
These vessels will treat the PFAS currently in the city's water.
"The carbon actually removes the PFAS from the water. So the water's going to pass through the vessels. The PFAS will stick to the carbon that's inside the vessels. And then the water will continue and go out to serve our citizens," said Lane Berg, Eau Claire community services director.
Officials plan to purchase the carbon vessels in the summer or fall.
They also plan to constructing a PFAS removal facility starting in spring 2024.
The plant recently made operational changes like shutting off eight wells and pumping higher PFAS level wells to absorption ponds.
Because of these changes, the drinking water has an average PFAS level of 5.24 parts per trillion, which Lane says is well below the DNR enforcement standard of 70 PPT.
But, the city still wants to make the water as safe as possible.