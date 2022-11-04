Sen. Bernie Sanders visiting UWEC Friday in "Our Future is Now" tour

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Vermont Senator and former candidate for U.S. President Bernie Sanders will be at UW-Eau Claire on Friday.
Sen. Sanders has been on the road as part of the "Our Future is Now" tour. The tour is described as a free night of music, comedy, and speakers as to encourage people to vote in the midterm election on November 8.
The event at UW-Eau Claire begins at noon with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Ojibwe Ballroom. The tour website says entry is first come, first served.
He is also visiting La Crosse and Madison on Friday, and will be at UW-Oshkosh on Saturday. The last stop on the tour is in Philadelphia on Sunday.