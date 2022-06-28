Sharing Paul’s ties to the Chippewa Valley on Paul Bunyan Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - June 28 is National Paul Bunyan Day, and a local museum is sharing the lore behind the logger.
Rachel Lange, executive director of the Wisconsin Logging Museum in Eau Claire, said Paul Bunyan was a giant character in American folklore known for his strength, height, ingenuity, and logging feats.
He was also known to have a traveling companion called Babe the blue ox.
Babe was originally a white ox, but when there was a winter of blue snow, legend has it Babe laid in the snow for seven days and turned blue himself.
Lange said the Chippewa Valley was a huge logging area and that loggers liked telling stories of the mighty lumberjack.
"They would've said things along the lines of, 'Oh, I worked at a camp across the way with Paul Bunyan' or 'I knew a guy who worked in a camp next door who worked with Paul Bunyan' and stories like that," Lange said. "Every time there was a camp, they would try and connect it to the area so they would tell stories about how Paul made this lake or Paul made the Chippewa River."
If you would like to learn more about Paul Bunyan, the Logging Museum in Carson Park has a whole exhibit about him.
Children can strap on little skates that represent pats of butter and butter up Paul's frying pan, marvel at one of his enormous boots, and look at huge utensils and tools that Paul would've used.