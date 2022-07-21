Sheboygan bound! Eau Claire tops Chippewa Falls for regional title

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fueled by eight runs in the first inning, and dominant pitching from Jalen Pascal, the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 baseball team advanced to the American Legion AAA state tournament with a 11-0 win over Chippewa Falls Post 77 in five innings on Thursday.
Post 53 will learn its first opponent for the state tournament later this week.
Full schedule for AAA state tournament
A day after Christian Schaller's perfect game powered Post 53 to a win over Post 77, Eau Claire strung together eight runs on six hits and two errors in the top of the first inning Thursday.
Will Thibodeau's double was the only hit that drove in multiple runs.
In the second inning, Jonah Hanson singled home Gabe Richardson. A wild pitch made it 10-0 Eau Claire.
Dylan OConnell drove in the final run with a base hit down the left field line.
Pascal allowed three hits.
Chippewa Falls 7, Superior 6 (8 innings)
In the first game of the day at Carson Park, Post 77 rallied for a walk-off win in extra innings against Superior Post 435.
Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 8th, Dawson Goodman singled to left field to send Post 77 to the championship round.
Chippewa Falls tied the game 5-5 in the 7th on Liam Brennan's sacrifice fly to right field.