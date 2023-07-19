Sheriff's Office asking for help from public after reports of vehicle break ins in the town of Seymour

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is reminding folks about safety after numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the Town of Seymour.
In a Facebook post, officials said they are asking for anyone living in the McKinley Road area to check their cameras. They're seeking any information about the individuals in the photo above.
Authorities added people should remember to remove valuables from your vehicle and keep it secured.
If you've got a tip, you can call the dispatch center or report them anonymously using the Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers website.