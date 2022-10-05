Sheriffs Office receives Reach-A-Child bags for children going through a traumatic experience

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Children in Eau Claire going through a traumatic time will have some extra help, thanks to the AT&T Foundation, and the Reach-A-Child Program.
The Reach-A-Child Program aims at helping first responders by providing bags filled with children books for kids that have gone through a terrifying experience.
The AT& T foundation donated $21,000 to the Reach-A-Child Program to help deliver those bags to EMS locations around Wisconsin. The Eau Claire Sheriff's Office received 45 bags Wednesday, and they say this will help deputies make better connections with those kids.
"This program provides tools for the deputy to have at the ready, on the front line, at two in the morning, to be able to impact that child, to be able to provide for that child, and make their day a little bit better," said Sheriff Cory Schalinske.
The Reach-A-Child program hopes to provide over 600 EMS locations with the bags. They have reached about half of that goal so far.