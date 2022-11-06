Show off your decorating skills at the Chippewa Valley Museum's gingerbread contest

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- If you're a fan of baking shows, or just want to show off your creative side, the Chippewa Valley Museum is holding a contest for delicious creations this holiday season.
Registration for the gingerbread house contest is open now for all ages.
To celebrate 150 years since the founding of Eau Claire, the contest theme is "Then and Now" where contestants can submit a gingerbread structure that represents Eau Claire's past or present.
Angela Allred, program manager at the museum, said she can't wait to see what people can cook up this year.
"Once people register for the contest, they'll have that whole week of the Thanksgiving holiday to kind of cook up their best ideas and get them constructed," Allred said. "There are a few rules that you'll have to pay special attention to as you register. Once you've got your gingerbread creation complete, you'll schedule a time to drop that off during the last few days in November."
Registration is open through November 19 and entries will be displayed at the Chippewa Valley Museum through December 17.