 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shult leads UWEC women to 4th at regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
111222 NCAA North Regional cross country St. Olaf

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WQOW) - Carolyn Shult finished fifth individually and both University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire cross country teams earned top five finishes at the NCAA North Regional on Saturday.

Schult completed the 6,000 meter course in 22:26.

University of Wisconsin-Stout finished seventh as a team, led by Arely Jaime Luevano in 36th place (23:14).

Full women's race results available here

UW-Stout finished fourth as a team in the men's competition, led by top 10 individual finishes from Spencer Schultz (8th, 24:48) and Matthew Ryan (9th, 24:51).

UWEC finished fifth as a team, led by mason Shea in 18th (25:07).

Full men's race results available here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you