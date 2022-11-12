Shult leads UWEC women to 4th at regionals

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WQOW) - Carolyn Shult finished fifth individually and both University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire cross country teams earned top five finishes at the NCAA North Regional on Saturday.
Schult completed the 6,000 meter course in 22:26.
University of Wisconsin-Stout finished seventh as a team, led by Arely Jaime Luevano in 36th place (23:14).
Full women's race results available here
UW-Stout finished fourth as a team in the men's competition, led by top 10 individual finishes from Spencer Schultz (8th, 24:48) and Matthew Ryan (9th, 24:51).
UWEC finished fifth as a team, led by mason Shea in 18th (25:07).