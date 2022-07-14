Singer Dustin Lynch to shoot music video at Country Jam USA

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If being in a music video is on your bucket list, you'll have your chance next weekend at Country Jam USA.
Country star Dustin Lynch is a headliner for next week's festival, where he'll be filming a music video for his song titled 'Stars Like Confetti.' His crew will be filming all around the festival on Friday and Saturday, concluding the video with Lynch's performance on Saturday night.
Kathy Wright, general manager for Country Jam USA said she found out the news late last week.
Wright said this is a first for the festival, and said that Country Jam had the Midwest vibe that Lynch's team wanted.
"They wanted the camping, the bean bag toss game, the big Jenga, late nights in the campground, music festival, starry nights. That was the whole vibe they were looking for. We're super proud that we get to be the people to show that off," said Wright.
Tickets for Country Jam are still on sale. The three day festival starts next Thursday.