Site plan shows new vision for Mt. Washington building

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Shawtown neighborhood could be home to 200 new apartments, a portion of which would be in a vacant historic building.
The Mt. Washington building, located at 1930 Cleveland Street, was built in the early 20th century to house tuberculosis patients. It has been empty since 2017, but this April came under the ownership of Altitude Capital Partners.
According to Eau Claire Plan Commission agenda packet, they are seeking to change the zoning from residential to mixed use, as well as have their site plan approved. If approved, they would start construction this September. A member of the Shawtown Neighborhood Association said it's been a long time coming.
"It's really been a source of vandalism and crime," said Erin Shadbolt, communications officer with the association. "Lots of trespassing. Lots of things that aren't great for the neighborhood. So, we're excited to see that it's being developed. We do have some concerns about making sure that traffic concerns and just some of the general city infrastructure is addressed."
According to the site plan, the project will be done in three phases. The first will be constructing a new building to the west of the current structure. This would include 87-units of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.
The next phase would be rehabilitating the current building. This remodel would create 53 units as well as 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The commercial space is described as "a retail/convenience store, coffee lounge, and meeting room."
Phase three would be constructing another new building on the site's east side. This would be a 60-unit apartment building.
The plans also call for demolishing the two smaller buildings on the property.
The site plan included a letter of support from the Shawntown Neighborhood Associated. While the letter said they believe the property deserves new life, they are concerned about traffic.
The plan will be vote on by the Eau Claire Plan Commission on August 14, and then by the Eau Claire City Council at their next meeting. If all is approved, the site plan said construction is anticipated to be completed in September 2025.