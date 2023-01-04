 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations through tonight of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Skiers to fly like eagles in weekend ski jump competition

Ski jump
By Felicity Bosk

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A long-standing ski jumping competition will be held in Eau Claire this weekend, and it will be open to the public to attend. 

The 91st annual Flying Eagles Ski Invitational will be held at the Mt. Washington Nordic Ski complex.

Training for the ski jumps as well as some Nordic skiing races will be on Saturday, and the ski jump competition will be on Sunday.

This event usually brings local competitors, but there may be some national competitors as well.

"This event brings a ton of recognition and travel to Eau Claire," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire. "There's not many places that you can go in the world to go see this caliber of ski jumping or that have these facilities, so it's great to have this event and the Flying Eagles for not only this year but all the years we've had them."

Spectators are allowed for both days, and a shuttle will be available on Sunday to take people from Carson Park to the competition from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday night, you can support the event and meet some of the competitors at the Wahlburgers in the Eau Claire Hy-Vee until 7 p.m.

