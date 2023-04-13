Slideshow: Chippewa River floods into Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls parks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A large portion of some Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls parks are underwater Thursday as the Chippewa River continues to rise, prompting a warning from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
In Owen Park, the water has risen to the back edge of the bandshell, and in some sports is nearing First Street.
In Pheonix Park, some water has made its way to the labyrinth, and has submerged the lower walking path. Riverview Park on the city's northside is also flooded.
According to the National Weather Service, the Chippewa River in Eau Claire was measured at 774 feet at noon on Thursday. This puts it into the category of "minor flooding." The NWS predicts at its peak, the Chippewa River will rise half a foot more.
The flooding is the result of rapid snowmelt. Northern Wisconsin saw significant snowfall this winter, and with the recent high temps, that snow is quickly melting and making its way to rivers.
In Chippewa Falls, the police department shared video of Chippewa River flooding into Riverfront and Allen parks. The water can also be seen getting close to the Main Street bridge. They said sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Spruce Street.
The police department also said to be careful around the high river as the current id deceptively powerful.
"It only takes seconds for a tragedy to occur. Even with all our gear and training, water rescues are very dangerous for first responders. Also, it takes time for us to get things like a rescue boat in place in the event someone is swept downstream. Even with strong swimmers we might not make it in time," they said in the post.