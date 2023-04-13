Slideshow: Chippewa River floods into Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls parks

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and
Stearns Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Pepin and Dunn
Counties.

.Flooding from the recent snowmelt will continue to flow through the
weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 900 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 774.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 900 AM CDT Thursday was 774.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 774.8
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.9 feet on 04/21/1996.

&&

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN WEST
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday
afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce
relative humidity values in the mid to upper 20s. Sustained winds
of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower
humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The
overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will
still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions
persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

Slideshow: Chippewa River floods into Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls parks

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A large portion of some Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls parks are underwater Thursday as the Chippewa River continues to rise, prompting a warning from the Chippewa Falls Police Department. 

In Owen Park, the water has risen to the back edge of the bandshell, and in some sports is nearing First Street. 

In Pheonix Park, some water has made its way to the labyrinth, and has submerged the lower walking path. Riverview Park on the city's northside is also flooded. 

According to the National Weather Service, the Chippewa River in Eau Claire was measured at 774 feet at noon on Thursday. This puts it into the category of "minor flooding."  The NWS predicts at its peak, the Chippewa River will rise half a foot more. 

The flooding is the result of rapid snowmelt. Northern Wisconsin saw significant snowfall this winter, and with the recent high temps, that snow is quickly melting and making its way to rivers. 

In Chippewa Falls, the police department shared video of Chippewa River flooding into Riverfront and Allen parks. The water can also be seen getting close to the Main Street bridge. They said sandbags are available for anyone who needs them at the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office on Spruce Street. 

The police department also said to be careful around the high river as the current id deceptively powerful. 

"It only takes seconds for a tragedy to occur. Even with all our gear and training, water rescues are very dangerous for first responders. Also, it takes time for us to get things like a rescue boat in place in the event someone is swept downstream. Even with strong swimmers we might not make it in time," they said in the post.  

