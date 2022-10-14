Slideshow: First snow of the year Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 WQOW, Eau Claire Lisa Graves, Bruce Waylyn Klatt, Eau Claire Waylyn Klatt, Eau Claire Felicity Bosk, Eau Claire Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Share your weather photos with us at wqow.com/pics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 18 Eye On Eau Claire Historic “Ottawa House” on Water Street to be considered for demolition Updated Sep 9, 2022 Eye On Eau Claire Memorial soccer stopped short of state by De Pere Updated Jun 12, 2022 Crime and Courts Eau Claire woman charged in federal court for possessing meth for distribution Updated May 16, 2022 Eye On Eau Claire Masking indoors encouraged as Eau Claire County reaches high COVID-19 transmission Updated Aug 29, 2022 Top Stories Options emerge for students with nutrition challenges Updated Aug 30, 2022 Eye On Eau Claire Pack-a-Thon feeds families for Hunger Action Day Updated Sep 23, 2022 Recommended for you