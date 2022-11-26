Small Business Saturday helping locally-owned companies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Saturday in downtown Eau Claire, you could find free hot cocoa and cider or take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, all part of a celebration of Small Business Saturday.
"It's Small Business Saturday, so it's a big shopping day downtown for small businesses," said Dustin Olson, communications and promotions director for Downtown Eau Claire Inc. "Then we have added some added incentive for folks to come down and enjoy the day, so we have hayrides and hot chocolate stands and free family photos with Santa as well."
Small Business Saturday is historically one of the best days for small businesses in town, such as Tangled Up in Hue and Raggedy Man on Barstow Street.
"Small Business Saturday is by far the best day of the year for us," said Erin Klaus, co-owner of Tangled Up in Hue.
"It's a huge day for us, we anticipate it, historically it's been the biggest day of the year for us," said Matt Pabich, owner of Raggedy Man.
It's not just today that's important for small businesses, but the next month as well, with the holiday season coming up.
"We appreciate this time of year more than anything, and the support really does keep businesses like mine going and going," Klaus said.
They said it is important to support local businesses, as you are helping your fellow neighbor succeed.
"Small businesses are the heart of the community, they're certainly the heart of downtown," Olson said.
Some business owners believe that part of their businesses' success has to do with a vibrant downtown Eau Claire.
"Eau Claire's energy has always been so good with small businesses, and it's good to see that grow as more things develop and pop up downtown and we're able to sustain that, it's really great," Pabich said.
Business owners said buying items from local small businesses is not the only way to support them. You can also raise awareness for the company by telling your friends and family, both verbally and over social media.