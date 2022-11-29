Snow plow driver offering safety tips for winter roads

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday brought the first decent amount of snow the Chippewa Valley has seen this winter, so the City of Eau Claire sent out a full force of plow drivers.
Aaron Nicholson, Eau Claire Streets and Fleets manager, said the roads are icy and the last thing anyone wants is to slide into a snow plow. He said it's important to give plows plenty of space, around a couple hundred feet, and be patient when they're out clearing the roads. He said to never pass a plow on its right side; not only could you get hit with some snow, but that's a big blind spot for the driver.
Nicholson himself has years of driving snow plows under his belt, and said there's a lot about plowing other drivers may not realize.
"There's just a lot going on. Obviously we need to drive the vehicle but then we're moving the plows around, we're operating the salt spreader, the sand spreader, we have a lot of things. We're kind of multitasking, doing a lot of things at the same time," Nicholson said. "That's where drivers being safe around us really helps us do our job efficiently and we don't have to worry about someone getting up close behind us or hitting and running into us."
He also said on snowy days like this, remember to clear your car off and manually turn your headlights on to stay safe on the roads. He added a reminder: the city does not plow residential streets until it has hit three inches.