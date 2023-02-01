 Skip to main content
Sojourner House hosting its first potluck dinner, currently accepting donations

Sojourner House
Shannon Hoyt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sojourner House in Eau Claire is preparing to host its very first potluck, and organizers hope it could become a monthly event.

Sojourner House, which provides overnight shelter for those experiencing houselessness, relies heavily on donations. That's especially true for meals. Marta Jaenke, a volunteer, said that's why she organized a potluck on February 12.

Instead of one person or group providing meals, the whole community can pitch in and provide what they can.

"People just have to pull up and drop off their food, the staff will come and get it. Simple as that," Jaenke said. 

Dish drop-off is Sunday, February 12 between 6:15 and 6:45 p.m., right before their 7 p.m. dinner for guests. They're still looking for main dishes and taco fixings, and are planning a potluck for the 25th as well. Click here to sign up to bring food or serve on the 12th, and click here if you are interested in the February 25 potluck.

