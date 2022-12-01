Sojourner House moving into newly expanded space

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A shelter for people experiencing homelessness is beginning to move into its expanded location.
Catholic Charities runs Sojourner House in Eau Claire. Sojourner has doubled in square footage by adding a second story and eliminating the parking lot.
Despite a larger space, it still has 53 beds — 36 for men and 17 for women. The shelter plans to have single beds by the end of February and will spread them out in order to better social distance.
The first floor is where the men's dorm, women's dorm, four bathrooms, reception desk, activities room, and conference room will be. The second floor will have office space for services our homeless community often utilizes.
"It feels amazing to see it coming together, to see just all the community working together to make it happen, to see the construction crew working well with our staff and even the guests that are here. And then just seeing a brand new space so the guests have a cleaner, more welcoming, more secure space," said shelter coordinator Hope Elliott.
Now that Sojourner House is moving into the expanded space, crews will begin renovating the old side of the building where guests previously occupied.
The $2.5 million project is expected to be complete next spring.