...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Sojourner House welcomes the public to see its new expansion

  • Updated
  • 0
Sojo

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday afternoon, an Eau Claire shelter opened its doors to the public to show off its new expansion.

Officials with Sojourner House say the shelter provides a safe and clean place for adult men and women who are experiencing homelessness in the area.

The once 3,000 square foot facility is now 11,000 square feet after construction began last year.

In total, the expansion cost $2.7 million. Funding came from various sources including the federal government, state and city funds, along with independent donations.

Roberto Partarrieu, Catholic Charities Executive Director, told News 18 they've already raised about $2.3 million but are still looking to fundraise the remaining $300,000.

"We took the risk. We jumped the gun. And we went ahead and did it because the need is huge. So we are in dire need of donations to complete the job," said Partarrieu. 

Governor Evers stopped by the open house to give a brief presentation and check out the new expansion. Evers told News 18 homelessness is something we have to face and provide necessary resources for.

Sojourner House is accepting cash and furniture donations. For more information on how you can donate, you can click here.

