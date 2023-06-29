Sojourner House welcomes the public to see its new expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday afternoon, an Eau Claire shelter opened its doors to the public to show off its new expansion.
Officials with Sojourner House say the shelter provides a safe and clean place for adult men and women who are experiencing homelessness in the area.
The once 3,000 square foot facility is now 11,000 square feet after construction began last year.
In total, the expansion cost $2.7 million. Funding came from various sources including the federal government, state and city funds, along with independent donations.
Roberto Partarrieu, Catholic Charities Executive Director, told News 18 they've already raised about $2.3 million but are still looking to fundraise the remaining $300,000.
"We took the risk. We jumped the gun. And we went ahead and did it because the need is huge. So we are in dire need of donations to complete the job," said Partarrieu.
Governor Evers stopped by the open house to give a brief presentation and check out the new expansion. Evers told News 18 homelessness is something we have to face and provide necessary resources for.
Sojourner House is accepting cash and furniture donations. For more information on how you can donate, you can click here.