Some of downtown Eau Claire to be without power Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Parts of downtown Eau Claire will go dark Wednesday morning as Xcel Energy upgrades some infrastructure.

Xcel officials said there is a planned outage beginning at7 a.m. Wednesday, and it could last as late as noon. Businesses affected are the YMCA, Masonic Temple, Shift Cyclery, and Brent Douglas Flowers.

Also, the stop lights at the intersection of Graham and Lake Street will be out for some of the time.

The YMCA posted on social media that it has modified its hours because of this planned outage. It will be open from 5 to 7 in the morning, and then reopen again at noon.

