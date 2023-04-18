Songbirds on the decline in Wisconsin, experts share tips to 'Save Our Songbirds'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- There may be fewer sounds of birds in the air this spring as Wisconsin's songbird population has declined. However, experts say there are things you can do to help.
The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin estimates the songbird population has declined by 30% since 1970 and they are launching a Save Our Songbirds campaign to turn that trend around.
Save Our Songbirds is asking people to plant bird-friendly plants like spotted jewelweed, decorate windows that birds might fly into, and buy coffee that is grown without destroying the habitats of birds that migrate.
"A lot of the coffee that we drink is from Central and South America and more forests are being cleared to make way for coffee," Lisa Gaumnitz, coordinator for Save Our Songbirds, said.
In addition to those three steps, local ornithologist Steve Betchkal said to keep cats from killing songbirds.
"Number one thing you can do; keep your cat indoors," Betchkal said. "People that let their cats roam free outdoors don't even understand how many birds are dying every year."
Betchkal also said to limit using pesticides and herbicides on your lawn. Birds rely on those insects for food and the chemicals can be harmful.
"Bugs are important to birds, and so anything we do that effects bugs, or pollinators, also affects birds," he said. "So we have to look at this as a sustainable, ecological kind of thing where we're paying attention to what is good for not only birds, but for bugs and for us."
Gaumnitz and Betchkal said anything done to help the birds this spring, helps make sure we can still hear their songs for years to come.
"I think if you wake up every morning and you just hear them and you see them and it just brings people a lot of pleasure, a lot of joy," Gaumnitz said.
"I don't know if people realize the value that birds give us," Betchkal said. "We are a bird city here and what that says is that birds add value- add to the quality of our life. So we have bird songs, bird color, they eat insects, they're an indicator of how we are doing in terms of environmental health. All these things birds add, and diversity of life add, actually make life better for people."
Click here for more information on the Save Our Songbirds campaign.
If you are interested in learning more about birds, Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek is hosting a bird school April 20-22. Click here for more.