Spiritual Center hosts Blue Christmas service to help those grieving loved ones

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Christmas is often filled with joy and cheer, but it can also be a difficult time of year for those grieving the loss of a loved one.
The Unity of Eau Claire Spiritual Center hosted a Blue Christmas remembrance service Wednesday night. This service welcomed teens and adults to bring a picture of a lost loved one and share a story.
People gathered to remember those who have passed, express love, and support one another during the difficult holiday season. Following the service was a labyrinth walk.
"Everyone at Christmas is full of joy, but when you have someone who is no longer at the table with you, there is a need to bring it into your consciousness and bring them into the circle of love. I think sometimes if we can get rid of any type of angst or negative energy that we have about the death of someone, that will just open up our hearts to love more freely," said Carol Craig, board of trustees for Unity of Eau Claire Spiritual Center president.
An attendee at the service said this was another way to celebrate Christmas and make it more meaningful.
The Unity of Eau Claire Spiritual Center welcomes everyone to their future events.