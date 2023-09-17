Sports cars roar through Chippewa Valley country roads

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The sound of engines was in the air in the Chippewa Valley on Sunday as a sports car touring rally made its way from Eau Claire to Pepin.
Dozens of cars showed up at the Capital Motor Company this morning, where the owners got to socialize with other like-minded car enthusiasts. After about an hour, everyone got back into their cars and started the hour and a half long drive to the Villa Bellezza Winery and Vineyards in Pepin.
Steve Allingham, who planned this event, said that this is the third Rally from the Valley, and it all started in May when he wanted to go on a drive with other people.
"It really is a neat feeling to see all of the enthusiasts come together," Allingham said. "A lot of people were saying that they really don't get out much, they maybe will drive up and down Clairemont, or they'll go out for a short drive, but actually to do a planned route somewhere on real nice, beautiful, country curvy roads is something they don't do every day."
While there are no more rallies from this series for this year, keep your eyes open for next May, which is when Allingham said they are thinking of having their next season.