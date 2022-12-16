Sports OT Spotlight: Freshman Barrows leads North to first victory

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North freshman Tyler Barrows had a career night on Friday to lead the Huskies to their first win of the season, 68-55 over New Richmond.
Barrows, the only freshman on North's roster, finished with a game-high 27 points. Barrows has earned more minutes as the team fights through injuries and finding the best lineup.
After the game, Barrows credited his teammates for his stellar performance.
"I was feeling good, I was knocking down shots," Barrows said. "My teammates played a big part, they hit me when I was open."
"His poise, his composure and his willingness to compete I really love," said Michael Kessler, Huskies head coach. "I love the fact that he's going to make some mistakes like they all will, and he owns up to them and he moves on pretty quick."
The win is Eau Claire North's first of the season as they move to 1-5 overall. New Richmond falls to 0-4 and is now the only winless team remaining in the Big Rivers Conference.
The Huskies return to the Doghouse on Tuesday to host Rice Lake.