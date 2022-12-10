Sports OT Spotlight: Strong second half sends Memorial past Rice Lake

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Peter Albert's on-point shooting from range and 21 points helped the Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team beat the Rice Lake Warriors, 74-52, Friday in a Big Rivers Conference battle.
Memorial (2-3, 1-1 BRC) outscored the Warriors (2-2, 0-2 BRC) 43-27 in the second half, even after Rice Lake took the lead a few minutes into the period.
Albert connected on four of his five 3-pointers in the second half. Julius Clark added two triples and Walker Johnson sent the crowd into a frenzy at the buzzer with a 3-pointer to close out the game.
Five Old Abes players finished in double figures.
Rice Lake was led by Tyler Orr's 23 points.
It was an emotional night as Memorial remembered the late Peter Almberg pregame and recognized its state championship golf team at halftime.
Memorial will host River Falls High School next Friday. Rice Lake will visit Mondovi High School on Tuesday.