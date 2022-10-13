"Star Walk" in Phoenix Park memorializing victims of domestic violence

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some may have noticed purple stars lining the sidewalk of Phoenix Park. It's one of the ways Bolton Refuge House is honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
There are 20 stars leading to the Phoenix Park Bridge, representing 20 people who lost their lives to domestic violence in Wisconsin. Each star has the initials, age and county of the victim. Cassie Pearson, administrative assistant at Bolton Refuge House, said they tried to include a range of demographics. For example, ages of the victims range from infants to elderly.
She said the domestic violence homicide rate is rising across the state, from 60 victims in 2020 to 80 victims in 2021; she said awareness and support is more important than ever.
"When people think of domestic violence they're not always thinking of homicide, that sometimes the end result is the death of someone in the situation," Pearson said. "So, it was a way to bring attention to the danger, the seriousness of it, but also to memorialize the victims who have lost their lives."
They plan to keep the stars up until the end of October. In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Phoenix Park Bridge lights are lighting up purple, and people can decorate their porches with purple and send photos to Bolton Refuge House to be featured in a compilation and have a chance at winning a prize.